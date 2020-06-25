All apartments in Broomfield
Broomfield, CO
3116 W. 132nd Court
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

3116 W. 132nd Court

3116 West 132nd Court · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3116 West 132nd Court, Broomfield, CO 80020
Westlake Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
3116 W. 132nd Court Available 06/01/20 Spacious 4 BD/2 BA Home in Broomfield Available June 1st! - This spacious home is on a large corner lot of a culdesac street. A beautiful renovated kitchen opens up to a big backyard for easy entertaining. On cooler nights enjoy features like the fireplace, or the finished basement with a built in bar. The layout works great for a family, two bedrooms a few steps upstairs from the main level, and two bedrooms a few steps down provides the perfect amount of both privacy and proximity. The bedroom downstairs is perfect for an office with built in shelving. The home also features a 2 car attached garage as well as a storage shed in the backyard.

This home is walking distance to high performing schools Centennial Elementary and Legacy High (recognized as one of the Best High Schools by U.S. News & World Report) Also in walking distance; parks, playgrounds, bike trails, open spaces, rec center, and public transport for an easy commute in any direction.

Pets negotiable.

Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up your showing today!!

(RLNE4340848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 W. 132nd Court have any available units?
3116 W. 132nd Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3116 W. 132nd Court have?
Some of 3116 W. 132nd Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 W. 132nd Court currently offering any rent specials?
3116 W. 132nd Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 W. 132nd Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3116 W. 132nd Court is pet friendly.
Does 3116 W. 132nd Court offer parking?
Yes, 3116 W. 132nd Court offers parking.
Does 3116 W. 132nd Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 W. 132nd Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 W. 132nd Court have a pool?
No, 3116 W. 132nd Court does not have a pool.
Does 3116 W. 132nd Court have accessible units?
No, 3116 W. 132nd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 W. 132nd Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3116 W. 132nd Court has units with dishwashers.
