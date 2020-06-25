Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

3116 W. 132nd Court Available 06/01/20 Spacious 4 BD/2 BA Home in Broomfield Available June 1st! - This spacious home is on a large corner lot of a culdesac street. A beautiful renovated kitchen opens up to a big backyard for easy entertaining. On cooler nights enjoy features like the fireplace, or the finished basement with a built in bar. The layout works great for a family, two bedrooms a few steps upstairs from the main level, and two bedrooms a few steps down provides the perfect amount of both privacy and proximity. The bedroom downstairs is perfect for an office with built in shelving. The home also features a 2 car attached garage as well as a storage shed in the backyard.



This home is walking distance to high performing schools Centennial Elementary and Legacy High (recognized as one of the Best High Schools by U.S. News & World Report) Also in walking distance; parks, playgrounds, bike trails, open spaces, rec center, and public transport for an easy commute in any direction.



Pets negotiable.



Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up your showing today!!



