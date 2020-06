Amenities

Updated and spacious ranch home in Broomfield - Welcome to this incredible ranch home in desirable Broomfield area with easy access to Hwy 36 and RTD for an easy commute to Denver or Boulder! Charm flows into each room as you are greeted by beautiful hardwood floors and a spacious and functional main floor layout. The kitchen is fully equipped with all Appliances, plenty of counter space and is centrally situated between the double living areas! Hardwood floors great you as you enter the home in a large living area that spills right into your dinning room and kitchen. PLUS a separate cozy living room complete with fireplace and access to the huge fenced in backyard. This roomy ranch has 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main level with ample closets and storage. Beautifully landscaped yard with huge patio and large storage shed complete this outdoor oasis that you can enjoy while soaking in the quiet atmosphere that comes with living in such a special neighborhood. The large partially finished basement comes with an additional bedroom that’s perfect for a guest room or home office and tons of extra room and storage. Walking distance to many great parks and open space plus a wide variety of shopping, restaurants, Butterfly Pavilion and FirstBank center are just minutes away. Pets are welcome with additional pet deposit/rent. 3D virtual tour available here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=JbwbAaa3dCR



(RLNE5855688)