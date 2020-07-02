All apartments in Broomfield
Broomfield, CO
14096 Kahler Pl
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

14096 Kahler Pl

14096 Kahler Place · No Longer Available
Broomfield
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

14096 Kahler Place, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Video and application available at: woodruffpropertymgmt.com/denver/rentals/?uid=101187586 (copy/paste)

Architectural elegance and premium workmanship combine to make this exquisite home a beautiful place to live for those with discriminating tastes. This astonishing Toll Brothers Home was built in 2007 and features 3511 finished square feet on main and upper levels, 4 bedrooms + study/office, 3.5 baths and upgrades everywhere you look: hardwood floors, recessed lighting, wood blinds, granite counter-top, custom cabinetry and center island in kitchen, ceramic tile, built-in bookshelves, large patio area and 3 car garage. Each bedroom has an attached bathroom. Master bedroom is on the main floor and features a 5 piece master bathroom and 2 large walk-in closets. Home has 1,854 sf unfinished basement, automatic sprinkler system and 3 car garage.

This amazing home is located in the Broadlands Enclave neighborhood. Access to indoor pool, weight room, outdoor tennis courts, outdoor basketball courts and outdoor pool.

Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross monthly income $9500+, no evictions in past 7 years and must be able to pass criminal background check. Small dog O.K. contingent on age, size and breed with additional fee. Sorry - no smoking or section 8. Tenant pays gas, electricity, water and sewer. Trash included in lease. Minimum 1 year lease. Security Deposit equal to one month's rent.

Showings available 7 days a week - Call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.

Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14096 Kahler Pl have any available units?
14096 Kahler Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 14096 Kahler Pl have?
Some of 14096 Kahler Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14096 Kahler Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14096 Kahler Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14096 Kahler Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14096 Kahler Pl is pet friendly.
Does 14096 Kahler Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14096 Kahler Pl offers parking.
Does 14096 Kahler Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14096 Kahler Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14096 Kahler Pl have a pool?
Yes, 14096 Kahler Pl has a pool.
Does 14096 Kahler Pl have accessible units?
No, 14096 Kahler Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14096 Kahler Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14096 Kahler Pl has units with dishwashers.

