14096 Kahler Pl

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court

Video and application available at: woodruffpropertymgmt.com/denver/rentals/?uid=101187586 (copy/paste)



Architectural elegance and premium workmanship combine to make this exquisite home a beautiful place to live for those with discriminating tastes. This astonishing Toll Brothers Home was built in 2007 and features 3511 finished square feet on main and upper levels, 4 bedrooms + study/office, 3.5 baths and upgrades everywhere you look: hardwood floors, recessed lighting, wood blinds, granite counter-top, custom cabinetry and center island in kitchen, ceramic tile, built-in bookshelves, large patio area and 3 car garage. Each bedroom has an attached bathroom. Master bedroom is on the main floor and features a 5 piece master bathroom and 2 large walk-in closets. Home has 1,854 sf unfinished basement, automatic sprinkler system and 3 car garage.



This amazing home is located in the Broadlands Enclave neighborhood. Access to indoor pool, weight room, outdoor tennis courts, outdoor basketball courts and outdoor pool.



Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross monthly income $9500+, no evictions in past 7 years and must be able to pass criminal background check. Small dog O.K. contingent on age, size and breed with additional fee. Sorry - no smoking or section 8. Tenant pays gas, electricity, water and sewer. Trash included in lease. Minimum 1 year lease. Security Deposit equal to one month's rent.



Showings available 7 days a week - Call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.



Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.