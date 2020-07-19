13900 Lake Song Lane, Unit B1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 2BD/1.5 BA Broomfield Townhome - This lovely 2BD/1.5 BA home offers an open layout and ample amounts of natural light. It also allows for plenty of extra storage space with an unfinished basement that includes washer and dryer. The electric fireplace allows for additional heat during a cold winter day. The upstairs area comes with a wall opening that allows a view of the main living space. The home includes a community BBQ area, as well as a neighborhood pool.

This home also comes with a back patio and a small front patio that backs up to open space with scenic mountain views.



The home is ideally surrounded by open space, parks, trails and McKay Lake for your daily outdoor experience. The home has easy access to both I-25 and HWY 287 for a daily commute or a trip to Denver or Boulder. Although the home is close to I-25 and HWY 287, it still gives the home a quiet neighborhood feel with minimal traffic. A lot of new development around the area, which will and has added Top Golf, Ikea, and an outlet mall.



Near Schools: Meridian Elementary, Westlake Middle School, Legacy High School.



Pets negotiable.



Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up your showing today!



(RLNE4614458)