All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 13900 Lake Song Lane, Unit B1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
13900 Lake Song Lane, Unit B1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13900 Lake Song Lane, Unit B1

13900 Lake Song Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13900 Lake Song Ln, Broomfield, CO 80023
Mckay Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 2BD/1.5 BA Broomfield Townhome - This lovely 2BD/1.5 BA home offers an open layout and ample amounts of natural light. It also allows for plenty of extra storage space with an unfinished basement that includes washer and dryer. The electric fireplace allows for additional heat during a cold winter day. The upstairs area comes with a wall opening that allows a view of the main living space. The home includes a community BBQ area, as well as a neighborhood pool.
This home also comes with a back patio and a small front patio that backs up to open space with scenic mountain views.

The home is ideally surrounded by open space, parks, trails and McKay Lake for your daily outdoor experience. The home has easy access to both I-25 and HWY 287 for a daily commute or a trip to Denver or Boulder. Although the home is close to I-25 and HWY 287, it still gives the home a quiet neighborhood feel with minimal traffic. A lot of new development around the area, which will and has added Top Golf, Ikea, and an outlet mall.

Near Schools: Meridian Elementary, Westlake Middle School, Legacy High School.

Pets negotiable.

Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up your showing today!

(RLNE4614458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13900 Lake Song Lane, Unit B1 have any available units?
13900 Lake Song Lane, Unit B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 13900 Lake Song Lane, Unit B1 have?
Some of 13900 Lake Song Lane, Unit B1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13900 Lake Song Lane, Unit B1 currently offering any rent specials?
13900 Lake Song Lane, Unit B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13900 Lake Song Lane, Unit B1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13900 Lake Song Lane, Unit B1 is pet friendly.
Does 13900 Lake Song Lane, Unit B1 offer parking?
Yes, 13900 Lake Song Lane, Unit B1 offers parking.
Does 13900 Lake Song Lane, Unit B1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13900 Lake Song Lane, Unit B1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13900 Lake Song Lane, Unit B1 have a pool?
Yes, 13900 Lake Song Lane, Unit B1 has a pool.
Does 13900 Lake Song Lane, Unit B1 have accessible units?
No, 13900 Lake Song Lane, Unit B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 13900 Lake Song Lane, Unit B1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13900 Lake Song Lane, Unit B1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra
Broomfield, CO 80020
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with GymsBroomfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Interlocken

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College