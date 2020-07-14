All apartments in Broomfield
/
Broomfield, CO
/
13564 Via Varra
13564 Via Varra

13564 Via Varra · No Longer Available
Location

13564 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO 80020
Parkway Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious, bright, and open 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the Vantage Point community complex. This is an end unit with plenty of storage in its 3 car garage for all your mountain fun toys. Centrally located along the Boulder Turnpike.

1800+ square foot townhome is a 3 story over a three car garage. The main level features high ceilings over the great room. The living area features a gas fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, and outdoor access to a second floor balcony. That area is enjoined to the dinning and kitchen areas. The kitchen and island features bar seating and granite counters. Other features include hardwood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Fashioning out the main level is a den/office/flex space, and the powder room.

Upstairs hosts the 3 bedrooms and conveniently located laundry room. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and 5-piece bathroom featuring linen closet, water closet, and jet tub. Rounding the top floor are the other 2 well sized bedrooms and second full bathroom. All bedrooms are recently carpeted.

New Carpets
Chefs Kitchen
Hardwood Floors
Ceiling Fans
Central AC
Three (3) car garage
Club House
Fitness Center
Pool, Jacuzzi, Grills
Regional Transit Access
Close access to HWY 36 to Boulder or Denver
Easy access to NW PRKWY/E470 to DIA

$2375/month, $2375 for security deposit. No smoking tobacco or marijuana and absolutely no marijuana growing on the premises. Small dogs okay subject to approval fee, and pet rent/deposit. Apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com or call Elmo at 720.593.9281 to inquire further or schedule a showing.

$50 Fee per applicant. Owner pays for HOA utilities and tenant pays all other utilities plus for 24/7 maintenance and energy efficiency program.

Dog friendly: $150 Pet approval fee, $25/Month per dog for pet rent, $250 additional deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

