13564 Via Varra

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage

Spacious, bright, and open 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the Vantage Point community complex. This is an end unit with plenty of storage in its 3 car garage for all your mountain fun toys. Centrally located along the Boulder Turnpike.



1800+ square foot townhome is a 3 story over a three car garage. The main level features high ceilings over the great room. The living area features a gas fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, and outdoor access to a second floor balcony. That area is enjoined to the dinning and kitchen areas. The kitchen and island features bar seating and granite counters. Other features include hardwood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Fashioning out the main level is a den/office/flex space, and the powder room.



Upstairs hosts the 3 bedrooms and conveniently located laundry room. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and 5-piece bathroom featuring linen closet, water closet, and jet tub. Rounding the top floor are the other 2 well sized bedrooms and second full bathroom. All bedrooms are recently carpeted.



New Carpets

Chefs Kitchen

Hardwood Floors

Ceiling Fans

Central AC

Three (3) car garage

Club House

Fitness Center

Pool, Jacuzzi, Grills

Regional Transit Access

Close access to HWY 36 to Boulder or Denver

Easy access to NW PRKWY/E470 to DIA



$2375/month, $2375 for security deposit. No smoking tobacco or marijuana and absolutely no marijuana growing on the premises. Small dogs okay subject to approval fee, and pet rent/deposit. Apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com or call Elmo at 720.593.9281 to inquire further or schedule a showing.



$50 Fee per applicant. Owner pays for HOA utilities and tenant pays all other utilities plus for 24/7 maintenance and energy efficiency program.



Dog friendly: $150 Pet approval fee, $25/Month per dog for pet rent, $250 additional deposit required.