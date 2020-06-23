Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

13172 Bryant Circle Available 07/01/20 Captivating 4 BD/3 BA Home in Broomfield - This captivating 4 BD/3 BA home offers a very inviting layout with large living and dining rooms with an abundance of natural light. The home has been updated with new laminate flooring, a new paint, and new appliances. Keep yourself extra warm with a fireplace for those cold winter days. The home features a 2-car attached garage as well as an unfinished basement that would be great for extra storage. The home also includes a large fully fenced yard that would be great for a family gathering.



The home sits within minutes of restaurants, parks, and shopping centers. The home has easy access to both I-25 and HWY 287 for a daily commute or trip to Denver or Boulder. Although the home is close to I-25 and HWY 287, it still gives the home a quiet neighborhood feel with minimal traffic. The home is also ideally located between multiple shopping centers, restaurants, and parks.

The home is a block away Centennial Elementary School and just a few blocks away from Legacy High School.



Pet negotiable



Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up your showing today!



No Cats Allowed



