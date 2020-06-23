All apartments in Broomfield
13172 Bryant Circle

Location

13172 Bryant Circle, Broomfield, CO 80020
Westlake Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
13172 Bryant Circle Available 07/01/20 Captivating 4 BD/3 BA Home in Broomfield - This captivating 4 BD/3 BA home offers a very inviting layout with large living and dining rooms with an abundance of natural light. The home has been updated with new laminate flooring, a new paint, and new appliances. Keep yourself extra warm with a fireplace for those cold winter days. The home features a 2-car attached garage as well as an unfinished basement that would be great for extra storage. The home also includes a large fully fenced yard that would be great for a family gathering.

The home sits within minutes of restaurants, parks, and shopping centers. The home has easy access to both I-25 and HWY 287 for a daily commute or trip to Denver or Boulder. Although the home is close to I-25 and HWY 287, it still gives the home a quiet neighborhood feel with minimal traffic. The home is also ideally located between multiple shopping centers, restaurants, and parks.
The home is a block away Centennial Elementary School and just a few blocks away from Legacy High School.

Pet negotiable

Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up your showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4549192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13172 Bryant Circle have any available units?
13172 Bryant Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 13172 Bryant Circle have?
Some of 13172 Bryant Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13172 Bryant Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13172 Bryant Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13172 Bryant Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 13172 Bryant Circle is pet friendly.
Does 13172 Bryant Circle offer parking?
Yes, 13172 Bryant Circle does offer parking.
Does 13172 Bryant Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13172 Bryant Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13172 Bryant Circle have a pool?
No, 13172 Bryant Circle does not have a pool.
Does 13172 Bryant Circle have accessible units?
No, 13172 Bryant Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13172 Bryant Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 13172 Bryant Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
