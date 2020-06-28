All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated June 17 2019

12531 Maria Circle

12531 Maria Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12531 Maria Circle, Broomfield, CO 80020
Brandywine

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
playground
12531 Maria Circle Available 07/01/19 Lovely Broomfield Home in the Brandywine Neighborhood - 4 Bed, 4 Bath - Available 7/1! - Don't miss this the opportunity to see this great home in Broomfield. The location, the fenced yard, and the proximity to parks, trails, recreation center, shopping, dining and more make this location terrific.
The home has 3 bedrooms upstairs, living space on the main floor and a finished basement with an additional bedroom.
The house is comfortable and welcoming with different living spaces, an updated kitchen with granite counter tops.

At 2200 square feet this home has plenty of space. The fenced back yard is huge with mature trees and perfect for entertaining. The home has a 2 car attached garage and fully fenced back yard with lots of room.
Contact Fox Property Management to set up a showing: 720-583-4369.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

