granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage pet friendly

12531 Maria Circle Available 07/01/19 Lovely Broomfield Home in the Brandywine Neighborhood - 4 Bed, 4 Bath - Available 7/1! - Don't miss this the opportunity to see this great home in Broomfield. The location, the fenced yard, and the proximity to parks, trails, recreation center, shopping, dining and more make this location terrific.

The home has 3 bedrooms upstairs, living space on the main floor and a finished basement with an additional bedroom.

The house is comfortable and welcoming with different living spaces, an updated kitchen with granite counter tops.



At 2200 square feet this home has plenty of space. The fenced back yard is huge with mature trees and perfect for entertaining. The home has a 2 car attached garage and fully fenced back yard with lots of room.

Contact Fox Property Management to set up a showing: 720-583-4369.



No Cats Allowed



