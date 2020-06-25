All apartments in Broomfield
1221 W 137th Ct.

1221 West 137th Court · No Longer Available
Location

1221 West 137th Court, Broomfield, CO 80023
Lambertson Farms

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
1221 W 137th Ct. Available 06/07/19 Gorgeous 4BD, 5BA Broomfield Home with Office, Bonus Room, 3-Car Garage, and Large Fenced Backyard - Built in 2017, this huge Broomfield single-family home has it all. Modern high-end finished throughout, elegant kitchen with large island, master bedroom with en suite 5-piece bathroom, office, bonus room for guests, and fenced back yard with a patio. Rare 3-car garage with extra storage space in the basement. Easy commute to Broomfield, Boulder, or Downtown Denver. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*12-month Lease only.
*There is a $65 monthly water/sewer fee.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4528045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 W 137th Ct. have any available units?
1221 W 137th Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 W 137th Ct. have?
Some of 1221 W 137th Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 W 137th Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1221 W 137th Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 W 137th Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 W 137th Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1221 W 137th Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1221 W 137th Ct. offers parking.
Does 1221 W 137th Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1221 W 137th Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 W 137th Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 1221 W 137th Ct. has a pool.
Does 1221 W 137th Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1221 W 137th Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 W 137th Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 W 137th Ct. has units with dishwashers.
