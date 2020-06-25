Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

1221 W 137th Ct. Available 06/07/19 Gorgeous 4BD, 5BA Broomfield Home with Office, Bonus Room, 3-Car Garage, and Large Fenced Backyard - Built in 2017, this huge Broomfield single-family home has it all. Modern high-end finished throughout, elegant kitchen with large island, master bedroom with en suite 5-piece bathroom, office, bonus room for guests, and fenced back yard with a patio. Rare 3-car garage with extra storage space in the basement. Easy commute to Broomfield, Boulder, or Downtown Denver. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*12-month Lease only.

*There is a $65 monthly water/sewer fee.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Listing Broker/Photographer: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE4528045)