Broomfield, CO
1110 Cholla Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:59 PM

1110 Cholla Lane

Location

1110 Cholla Lane, Broomfield, CO 80020
Miramonte

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
February Rent FREE! Nice end unit, 2 story townhome in a well maintained community includes private front patio, living room with a wood burning fireplace and dual sliding doors on each side of the room; one leading to the front patio and the other leading to a back private patio. The kitchen includes a fridge, stove and dishwasher, plenty of cabinet space including a large pantry and lazy Susan. Formal dining area, 3rd bedroom or office/den and a 3/4 bathroom on main level. Upper level has a good sized 2nd bedroom with built in desks and standard sliding door closet. The large master with spacious closet space and private access to upper full bathroom. Attached 2 car garage, A/C, close to Broomfield HS, shopping and highway access. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

