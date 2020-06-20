792 Mockingbird Lane ·

Amenities

*** RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED ***



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Brighton will welcome you with a total of 1,440 square feet of living space.



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a breakfast nook, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include a main floor bath, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, a washer/dryer in unit, and a crawl space. Parking for the property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Walmart, King Soopers, Applebees Bar & Grill, IHOP, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and I-76.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, tenants are responsible for all utilities.



