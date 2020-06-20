All apartments in Brighton
Find more places like 792 Mockingbird Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brighton, CO
/
792 Mockingbird Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:40 PM

792 Mockingbird Lane

792 Mockingbird Lane ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brighton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

792 Mockingbird Lane, Brighton, CO 80601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1823884.

*** RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED ***

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Brighton will welcome you with a total of 1,440 square feet of living space.

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a breakfast nook, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include a main floor bath, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, a washer/dryer in unit, and a crawl space. Parking for the property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Walmart, King Soopers, Applebees Bar & Grill, IHOP, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and I-76.

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, tenants are responsible for all utilities.

*** RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED ***

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1823884.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 792 Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
792 Mockingbird Lane has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 792 Mockingbird Lane have?
Some of 792 Mockingbird Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 792 Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
792 Mockingbird Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 792 Mockingbird Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 792 Mockingbird Lane is pet friendly.
Does 792 Mockingbird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 792 Mockingbird Lane does offer parking.
Does 792 Mockingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 792 Mockingbird Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 792 Mockingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 792 Mockingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 792 Mockingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 792 Mockingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 792 Mockingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 792 Mockingbird Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 792 Mockingbird Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 792 Mockingbird Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 792 Mockingbird Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd
Brighton, CO 80601
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Bridge Square Apartments
90 S 18th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave
Brighton, CO 80601

Similar Pages

Brighton 1 BedroomsBrighton 2 Bedrooms
Brighton Apartments with PoolBrighton Dog Friendly Apartments
Brighton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO
Glendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity