5271 Tall Spruce St

This ranch style home has tons of space! The open concept living room and kitchen area is perfect for hosting friends or just hanging out with the family. The kitchen includes an eat in dining room, a large island and ample countertop and cabinet space. You can find vaulted ceilings in the living room and the master bedroom. In your master bedroom you also have an attached walk-in closet and 3/4 bathroom (shower only, no tub). The study is the perfect space for an office or play room. Storage can be found throughout the home and the basement is unfinished leaving plenty of room. This home is located in Brighton Crossing which offers so much to their residents, including a community swimming pool with water slides, two different gyms, clubhouse access and trash is included! Here is a link to check out pictures for Brighton Crossing... https://brightoncrossings.com/photo-gallery/. Reach out today as this one won't last long!! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233, USA Phone: +1 303-255-1990