438 Tumbleweed Drive
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:47 PM

438 Tumbleweed Drive

438 Tumbleweed Drive · No Longer Available
Location

438 Tumbleweed Drive, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful 5 Bedroom in Brighton East Farms - This 5 bedroom home is just what you need! There is wood flooring throughout the main floor. The formal living room and dining room have plenty of space to entertain. The eat-in kitchen comes with all the appliances and opens up to the large family room with a gas fireplace. The laundry is on the main floor too. Upstairs you will fall in love with the master bedroom! It has a large sitting room separating the bedroom area with a three sided fireplace. There is also a 5-piece bathroom and large walk-in closet. There are two more bedrooms upstairs and a full bathroom. The finished basement has another two bedrooms with a full bathroom. Lots of space in this house! The fenced backyard comes with a wood place set. There is still a two car garage! Contact Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or call (720) 697 0716 to schedule a showing! 12 to 16 month lease available.

Professionally Managed by Shari Oliver-Watkins Owner/Associate Broker, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc.

(RLNE5332916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 Tumbleweed Drive have any available units?
438 Tumbleweed Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 438 Tumbleweed Drive have?
Some of 438 Tumbleweed Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 Tumbleweed Drive currently offering any rent specials?
438 Tumbleweed Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 Tumbleweed Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 438 Tumbleweed Drive is pet friendly.
Does 438 Tumbleweed Drive offer parking?
Yes, 438 Tumbleweed Drive offers parking.
Does 438 Tumbleweed Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 438 Tumbleweed Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 Tumbleweed Drive have a pool?
No, 438 Tumbleweed Drive does not have a pool.
Does 438 Tumbleweed Drive have accessible units?
No, 438 Tumbleweed Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 438 Tumbleweed Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 438 Tumbleweed Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 438 Tumbleweed Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 438 Tumbleweed Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

