438 Tumbleweed Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful 5 Bedroom in Brighton East Farms - This 5 bedroom home is just what you need! There is wood flooring throughout the main floor. The formal living room and dining room have plenty of space to entertain. The eat-in kitchen comes with all the appliances and opens up to the large family room with a gas fireplace. The laundry is on the main floor too. Upstairs you will fall in love with the master bedroom! It has a large sitting room separating the bedroom area with a three sided fireplace. There is also a 5-piece bathroom and large walk-in closet. There are two more bedrooms upstairs and a full bathroom. The finished basement has another two bedrooms with a full bathroom. Lots of space in this house! The fenced backyard comes with a wood place set. There is still a two car garage! Contact Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or call (720) 697 0716 to schedule a showing! 12 to 16 month lease available.



Professionally Managed by Shari Oliver-Watkins Owner/Associate Broker, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc.



(RLNE5332916)