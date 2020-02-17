All apartments in Brighton
413 Mt Elbert Street
413 Mt Elbert Street

413 Mount Elbert Street · No Longer Available
Location

413 Mount Elbert Street, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 3BD, 2.5BA Brighton Home, with Amazing Backyard and Garage Parking. - Located on a spacious corner lot. This expansive 3 bedroom Brighton home features it all. The floor plan offers a large great room open to the kitchen and nook. Enjoy plenty of outdoor space and the convenience of 2 car garage. Schedule a tour at KeyrenterDenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*There is a $80 monthly fee for water and sewer.
*Pets are negotiable and must be approved by the Home Owner.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE5043538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

