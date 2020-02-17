413 Mt Elbert Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning 3BD, 2.5BA Brighton Home, with Amazing Backyard and Garage Parking. - Located on a spacious corner lot. This expansive 3 bedroom Brighton home features it all. The floor plan offers a large great room open to the kitchen and nook. Enjoy plenty of outdoor space and the convenience of 2 car garage. Schedule a tour at KeyrenterDenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*There is a $80 monthly fee for water and sewer.

*Pets are negotiable and must be approved by the Home Owner.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



(RLNE5043538)