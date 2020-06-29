All apartments in Brighton
304 1/2 South 7th Ave
304 1/2 South 7th Ave

304 1/2 S 7th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

304 1/2 S 7th Ave, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
NEWLY REMODELED Large 1 Bed 1 Bath Home with 2nd room that can be used as an office or 2nd bed room. In Brighton - Available February 3rd - Recently renovated, Brand new kitchen equipped with high-end appliances, gas range, W/D hookup, new laminate wood flooring, new cabinetry, tons of privacy, carport, low maintenance private yard. Mud room storage. A must see, apply now will not last long! No smoking please, Pets Allowed (1 small dog) with a fee. $50 extra a month.
Best source of communication: TEXT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 1/2 South 7th Ave have any available units?
304 1/2 South 7th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 304 1/2 South 7th Ave have?
Some of 304 1/2 South 7th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 1/2 South 7th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
304 1/2 South 7th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 1/2 South 7th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 1/2 South 7th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 304 1/2 South 7th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 304 1/2 South 7th Ave offers parking.
Does 304 1/2 South 7th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 1/2 South 7th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 1/2 South 7th Ave have a pool?
No, 304 1/2 South 7th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 304 1/2 South 7th Ave have accessible units?
No, 304 1/2 South 7th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 304 1/2 South 7th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 1/2 South 7th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 1/2 South 7th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 1/2 South 7th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

