304 1/2 South 7th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

NEWLY REMODELED Large 1 Bed 1 Bath Home with 2nd room that can be used as an office or 2nd bed room. In Brighton - Available February 3rd - Recently renovated, Brand new kitchen equipped with high-end appliances, gas range, W/D hookup, new laminate wood flooring, new cabinetry, tons of privacy, carport, low maintenance private yard. Mud room storage. A must see, apply now will not last long! No smoking please, Pets Allowed (1 small dog) with a fee. $50 extra a month.

Best source of communication: TEXT