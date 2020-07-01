249 N 5th ave

Amenities

Fully remodeled house 2 bed/1 bath super walkable - Property Id: 154605



2 bed/1 bath house, open concept living room/kitchen. Fully remodeled, full-sized washer/dryer. Quiet family neighborhood within walking distance of restaurants, parks, and shops. Lots of storage in the basement (not livable, storage only).



Shared yard with house in the back of the lot, room for a grill or garden or both! 1 car garage and additional storage space are available for additional rent.



Pets with addl deposit of $350 and pet rent of $30 per pet, limit 2 pets, note that yard is not fully fenced, no smoking on property. Deposit of $1000. Criminal/credit check.

