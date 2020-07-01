All apartments in Brighton
249 N 5th ave

249 North 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

249 North 5th Avenue, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully remodeled house 2 bed/1 bath super walkable - Property Id: 154605

2 bed/1 bath house, open concept living room/kitchen. Fully remodeled, full-sized washer/dryer. Quiet family neighborhood within walking distance of restaurants, parks, and shops. Lots of storage in the basement (not livable, storage only).

Shared yard with house in the back of the lot, room for a grill or garden or both! 1 car garage and additional storage space are available for additional rent.

Pets with addl deposit of $350 and pet rent of $30 per pet, limit 2 pets, note that yard is not fully fenced, no smoking on property. Deposit of $1000. Criminal/credit check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/154605p
Property Id 154605

(RLNE5309209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

