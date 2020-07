Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available Approx: February 1st- 3-bedroom 2 bath modular home approx 1680 sq ft with a 2 car over sized garage, Fenced yard with shed- pets negotiable No large dogs. Kitchen includes the range, refrigerator, dishwasher. Has Washer dryer hook ups. No basement just a crawl space. Additional parking in alley way. tenants pay all the utilities; The Security deposit is the same as the rent.