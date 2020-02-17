1442 Hummingbird Cir

Amenities

Great Brighton Location! Open floor plan has spacious living room with hardwood flooring, big window and shelving. Kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter top space with all kitchen appliances. Upper level has full main bath, laundry closet with washer and dryer, nicely sized second and third bedrooms, large master with full master bath and spacious closet space. Fantastic deck for entertaining, storage shed and crawl space for storage, one car garage, A/C and sprinklers. Close to HWY, public transportation and shopping. MUST SEE!! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233, USA Phone: +1 303-255-1990