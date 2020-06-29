Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1323 Flycatcher Avenue Adams County Available 12/05/19 Single 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom - 1323 Flycatcher Ave, Brighton, CO is a single family home that contains 1,470 sq ft and was built in 2000. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, Hardwood floor in Living room and kitchen, laminate floor in bedrooms. The closest grocery stores are King Soopers, Easy access to Highway 85.



Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent ~ Pets Ok (upon approval) Fees Apply ~



Contact 303-444-RENT

Located Near: W Bromley Ln & Highway 85



(RLNE5315092)