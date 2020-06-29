All apartments in Brighton
1323 Flycatcher Avenue Adams County

1323 Flycatcher Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1323 Flycatcher Avenue, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1323 Flycatcher Avenue Adams County Available 12/05/19 Single 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom - 1323 Flycatcher Ave, Brighton, CO is a single family home that contains 1,470 sq ft and was built in 2000. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, Hardwood floor in Living room and kitchen, laminate floor in bedrooms. The closest grocery stores are King Soopers, Easy access to Highway 85.

Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent ~ Pets Ok (upon approval) Fees Apply ~

Contact 303-444-RENT
Located Near: W Bromley Ln & Highway 85

(RLNE5315092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 Flycatcher Avenue Adams County have any available units?
1323 Flycatcher Avenue Adams County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 1323 Flycatcher Avenue Adams County have?
Some of 1323 Flycatcher Avenue Adams County's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 Flycatcher Avenue Adams County currently offering any rent specials?
1323 Flycatcher Avenue Adams County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 Flycatcher Avenue Adams County pet-friendly?
Yes, 1323 Flycatcher Avenue Adams County is pet friendly.
Does 1323 Flycatcher Avenue Adams County offer parking?
Yes, 1323 Flycatcher Avenue Adams County offers parking.
Does 1323 Flycatcher Avenue Adams County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1323 Flycatcher Avenue Adams County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 Flycatcher Avenue Adams County have a pool?
No, 1323 Flycatcher Avenue Adams County does not have a pool.
Does 1323 Flycatcher Avenue Adams County have accessible units?
No, 1323 Flycatcher Avenue Adams County does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 Flycatcher Avenue Adams County have units with dishwashers?
No, 1323 Flycatcher Avenue Adams County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1323 Flycatcher Avenue Adams County have units with air conditioning?
No, 1323 Flycatcher Avenue Adams County does not have units with air conditioning.

