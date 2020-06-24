All apartments in Boulder County
6079 Simmons Drive

6079 Simmons Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6079 Simmons Drive, Boulder County, CO 80303
Cherryvale - Hoover Hills

Amenities

Beautiful Country Home on over an acre of land- 4 Bed/2 Bath - Spacious, country ranch with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a quiet East South Central Boulder neighborhood.
With over an acre of land on a beautiful corner lot, this home feels like country living but is conveniently located near Boulder amenities.

This ranch style property has an unfinished basement, beautiful dining room and kitchen area with extensive kitchenware and appliances. The kitchen is a cook's dream! It features custom appliances which include a sub-zero refrigerator, an electric oven, a convection oven, a stove-stop on the island, with a dishwasher, large pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter-top space.
The open living room boasts newly refinished hardwood floors, a wet bar, and a wood burning stove. Large windows and a sliding door open from the living room into the back yard.

There are hardwood floors located throughout, with a large mudroom that leads from the unattached 2-car garage to the main house.

This is a beautiful, quiet neighborhood, and a great place for kids and animals. Local schools include Douglass Elementary, Platt Middle School, Fairview HS.
If you are interested in scheduling a showing, please contact 720-583-4369.

(RLNE5501128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6079 Simmons Drive have any available units?
6079 Simmons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder County, CO.
What amenities does 6079 Simmons Drive have?
Some of 6079 Simmons Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6079 Simmons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6079 Simmons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6079 Simmons Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6079 Simmons Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6079 Simmons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6079 Simmons Drive offers parking.
Does 6079 Simmons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6079 Simmons Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6079 Simmons Drive have a pool?
No, 6079 Simmons Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6079 Simmons Drive have accessible units?
No, 6079 Simmons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6079 Simmons Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6079 Simmons Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6079 Simmons Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6079 Simmons Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
