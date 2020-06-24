6079 Simmons Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Beautiful Country Home on over an acre of land- 4 Bed/2 Bath - Spacious, country ranch with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a quiet East South Central Boulder neighborhood.

With over an acre of land on a beautiful corner lot, this home feels like country living but is conveniently located near Boulder amenities.



This ranch style property has an unfinished basement, beautiful dining room and kitchen area with extensive kitchenware and appliances. The kitchen is a cook's dream! It features custom appliances which include a sub-zero refrigerator, an electric oven, a convection oven, a stove-stop on the island, with a dishwasher, large pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter-top space.

The open living room boasts newly refinished hardwood floors, a wet bar, and a wood burning stove. Large windows and a sliding door open from the living room into the back yard.



There are hardwood floors located throughout, with a large mudroom that leads from the unattached 2-car garage to the main house.



This is a beautiful, quiet neighborhood, and a great place for kids and animals. Local schools include Douglass Elementary, Platt Middle School, Fairview HS.

If you are interested in scheduling a showing, please contact 720-583-4369.



(RLNE5501128)