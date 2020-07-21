5052 N. Foothills Hwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully Unique North Boulder Home on 5 Acres Available Now! - Located in Boulder County, adjacent to Boulder city limits and open space. This artistic single-family home has acreage that provides a rural feel and room to get away from the crowds.



Configured as 2 bedrooms plus office/study, but could be 3 bedrooms. Modern design with quality materials, partial unfinished basement great for storage, detached garage, stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 9 ft. ceilings, natural gas fireplace, hot water baseboard heating. Multiple decks and views in all directions.



Potential use of unique adjacent studio space is negotiable.



Pets negotiable with additional deposit.



