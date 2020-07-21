All apartments in Boulder County
Last updated March 17 2020

5052 N. Foothills Hwy

5052 North Foothills Highway · No Longer Available
Location

5052 North Foothills Highway, Boulder County, CO 80301

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully Unique North Boulder Home on 5 Acres Available Now! - Located in Boulder County, adjacent to Boulder city limits and open space. This artistic single-family home has acreage that provides a rural feel and room to get away from the crowds.

Configured as 2 bedrooms plus office/study, but could be 3 bedrooms. Modern design with quality materials, partial unfinished basement great for storage, detached garage, stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 9 ft. ceilings, natural gas fireplace, hot water baseboard heating. Multiple decks and views in all directions.

Potential use of unique adjacent studio space is negotiable.

Pets negotiable with additional deposit.

Call Fox Property Management today to schedule a showing! 720.583.4369

(RLNE5421756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

