4133 Nevis Street
4133 Nevis Street

4133 Nevis Street · No Longer Available
Location

4133 Nevis Street, Boulder County, CO 80301
Palo Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
media room
4133 Nevis Street Available 06/01/20 Stunning North Boulder Home in Four Mile Creek - Stunning 5 bed/5 bath well-maintained home is in a quiet neighborhood close to parks, transportation and plenty of biking and walking trails! Hardwood floors throughout the main floor and basement. Gourmet kitchen features granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinetry. Second floor has 4 bedrooms including large master bedroom with gas fireplace, vaulted ceiling and master bath. Home office on main floor. Finished basement includes home theater, wet bar and additional bedroom. Spare bedroom can be used for exercise or rec room! 3-car garage and easy access to Foothills/Diagonal Highway. Neighborhood schools are Crest View Elementary, Centennial Middle and Boulder High. Pets negotiable.

Please contact Fox Management Services at 720.583.4369 to schedule a viewing. **In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.**

Rental License: RHL2015-00135
Zoning District: RL-2; up to 3 unrelated individuals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4133 Nevis Street have any available units?
4133 Nevis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder County, CO.
What amenities does 4133 Nevis Street have?
Some of 4133 Nevis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4133 Nevis Street currently offering any rent specials?
4133 Nevis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4133 Nevis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4133 Nevis Street is pet friendly.
Does 4133 Nevis Street offer parking?
Yes, 4133 Nevis Street offers parking.
Does 4133 Nevis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4133 Nevis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4133 Nevis Street have a pool?
No, 4133 Nevis Street does not have a pool.
Does 4133 Nevis Street have accessible units?
No, 4133 Nevis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4133 Nevis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4133 Nevis Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4133 Nevis Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4133 Nevis Street has units with air conditioning.
