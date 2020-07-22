Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boulder County
Find more places like 10531 N. 95th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boulder County, CO
/
10531 N. 95th Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10531 N. 95th Street
10531 N 95th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10531 N 95th St, Boulder County, CO 80503
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Home on about 4.9638 acres in Longmont - 4 bedroom 1.75 bath home with 1 car detached heated garage / work shop. Home includes 2 pastures and lake.
(RLNE5429984)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10531 N. 95th Street have any available units?
10531 N. 95th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boulder County, CO
.
Is 10531 N. 95th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10531 N. 95th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10531 N. 95th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10531 N. 95th Street is pet friendly.
Does 10531 N. 95th Street offer parking?
Yes, 10531 N. 95th Street offers parking.
Does 10531 N. 95th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10531 N. 95th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10531 N. 95th Street have a pool?
No, 10531 N. 95th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10531 N. 95th Street have accessible units?
No, 10531 N. 95th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10531 N. 95th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10531 N. 95th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10531 N. 95th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10531 N. 95th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
Goss22
1707 22nd Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd
Louisville, CO 80027
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street
Boulder, CO 80302
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr
Longmont, CO 80503
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CO
Greeley, CO
Loveland, CO
Northglenn, CO
Parker, CO
Superior, CO
Louisville, CO
Erie, CO
Niwot, CO
Lafayette, CO
Gunbarrel, CO
Berthoud, CO
Federal Heights, CO
Shaw Heights, CO
Johnstown, CO
Commerce City, CO
Welby, CO
Berkley, CO
Wheat Ridge, CO
Golden, CO
Applewood, CO
Edgewater, CO
Windsor, CO
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
Aims Community College
Arapahoe Community College