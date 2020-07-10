6242 Kilmer Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, Spacious Arvada Town Home with Open Concept Layout!



AVAILABILITY DATE: July 3, 2020 with flexible start dates.

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Pets Permitted



• Property Description •



* Huge kitchen with loads of counterspace and stainless appliances!

* Large open concept living area

* Gas fireplace

* Spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets

* 2nd floor balcony

* Tandem 2-car garage

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C

* 3rd bedroom has glass french style doors (blinds can be added for privacy)



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car tandem garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, sewer & trash

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: HOA covered

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $75 (Summer) $75 (Winter)



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).

TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. $500 pet deposit will apply.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*