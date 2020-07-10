All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 6242 Kilmer Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
6242 Kilmer Loop
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:50 AM

6242 Kilmer Loop

6242 Kilmer Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6242 Kilmer Loop, Arvada, CO 80403
Wyndhams

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, Spacious Arvada Town Home with Open Concept Layout!

AVAILABILITY DATE: July 3, 2020 with flexible start dates.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Pets Permitted

• Property Description •

* Huge kitchen with loads of counterspace and stainless appliances!
* Large open concept living area
* Gas fireplace
* Spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets
* 2nd floor balcony
* Tandem 2-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
* 3rd bedroom has glass french style doors (blinds can be added for privacy)

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car tandem garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, sewer & trash
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: HOA covered
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $75 (Summer) $75 (Winter)

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. $500 pet deposit will apply.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6242 Kilmer Loop have any available units?
6242 Kilmer Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6242 Kilmer Loop have?
Some of 6242 Kilmer Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6242 Kilmer Loop currently offering any rent specials?
6242 Kilmer Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6242 Kilmer Loop pet-friendly?
No, 6242 Kilmer Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 6242 Kilmer Loop offer parking?
Yes, 6242 Kilmer Loop offers parking.
Does 6242 Kilmer Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6242 Kilmer Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6242 Kilmer Loop have a pool?
No, 6242 Kilmer Loop does not have a pool.
Does 6242 Kilmer Loop have accessible units?
No, 6242 Kilmer Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 6242 Kilmer Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 6242 Kilmer Loop does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Place
7620 West 62nd Avenue
Arvada, CO 80004
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College