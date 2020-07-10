6242 Kilmer Loop

Amenities
Beautiful, Spacious Arvada Town Home with Open Concept Layout!
AVAILABILITY DATE: July 3, 2020 with flexible start dates.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Pets Permitted
• Property Description •
* Huge kitchen with loads of counterspace and stainless appliances!
* Large open concept living area
* Gas fireplace
* Spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets
* 2nd floor balcony
* Tandem 2-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
* 3rd bedroom has glass french style doors (blinds can be added for privacy)
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car tandem garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, sewer & trash
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: HOA covered
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $75 (Summer) $75 (Winter)
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. $500 pet deposit will apply.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*