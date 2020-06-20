9718 West 57th Place

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Completely updated 3 bedroom and 1 1/2 bathroom single family home in Just 15 minutes to downtown Denver! Walking distance to the new Ralston Square, Stenger soccer complex & Ralston Central Park. Easy access to I-70, blocks from old town with local breweries, restaurants and shops! Arvada Ridge light rail station is less than a mile away giving an easy commute to Denver/union station! Blocks away for the stunning Ralston creek trail system with miles and miles of trails . Gorgeous home, completely renovated! Open floor plan, all new stainless steel appliances. Very quiet street yet it's within walking distance of restaurants and shops. Huge fenced in yard for your kids or pets. Large driveway for plenty of parking. Large storage shed to store your toys.



Up to 2 dogs are acceptable. No cats and NO SMOKING!

Completely updated 3 bedroom and 1 1/2 bathroom single family home in Just 15 minutes to downtown Denver! Walking distance to the new Ralston Square, Stegner soccer complex & Ralston Central Park. Easy access to I-70, blocks from old town with local breweries, restaurants and shops! Arvada Ridge light rail station is less than a mile away giving an easy commute to Denver/union station! Blocks away for the stunning Ralston creek trail system with miles and miles of trails . Gorgeous home, completely renovated! Open floor plan, all new stainless steel appliances. Very quiet street yet it's within walking distance of restaurants and shops. Huge fenced in yard for your kids or pets. Large driveway for plenty of parking. Large storage shed to store your toys.