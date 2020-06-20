All apartments in Arvada
9718 West 57th Place

9718 West 57th Place · (720) 634-3005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9718 West 57th Place, Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Plaza Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1007 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Completely updated 3 bedroom and 1 1/2 bathroom single family home in Just 15 minutes to downtown Denver! Walking distance to the new Ralston Square, Stenger soccer complex & Ralston Central Park. Easy access to I-70, blocks from old town with local breweries, restaurants and shops! Arvada Ridge light rail station is less than a mile away giving an easy commute to Denver/union station! Blocks away for the stunning Ralston creek trail system with miles and miles of trails . Gorgeous home, completely renovated! Open floor plan, all new stainless steel appliances. Very quiet street yet it's within walking distance of restaurants and shops. Huge fenced in yard for your kids or pets. Large driveway for plenty of parking. Large storage shed to store your toys.

Up to 2 dogs are acceptable. No cats and NO SMOKING!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9718 West 57th Place have any available units?
9718 West 57th Place has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 9718 West 57th Place have?
Some of 9718 West 57th Place's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9718 West 57th Place currently offering any rent specials?
9718 West 57th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9718 West 57th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9718 West 57th Place is pet friendly.
Does 9718 West 57th Place offer parking?
Yes, 9718 West 57th Place does offer parking.
Does 9718 West 57th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9718 West 57th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9718 West 57th Place have a pool?
No, 9718 West 57th Place does not have a pool.
Does 9718 West 57th Place have accessible units?
No, 9718 West 57th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9718 West 57th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9718 West 57th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
