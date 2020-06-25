All apartments in Arvada
9665 West 82nd Place
Last updated May 4 2019 at 12:01 AM

9665 West 82nd Place

9665 West 82nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

9665 West 82nd Place, Arvada, CO 80005
Meadowglen

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Ranch With Unfinished Basement
2 Bedrooms
2 Bathroom
Central Air & Heat
Washer & Dryer Hookups In Basement
2 Car Attached Garage
Unfinished Basement
Fenced Back Yard

$1,795 Rent / $1,800 Deposit With 1 Year or Longer Lease
$45 Application Fee for background check per person over 18
Call or Text 720-446-7368 additional information.
*** NO VOUCHERS ACCEPTED ***
*** NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND ***
Dogs on a case by case bases, with breed approval and pet insurance

Interior offers spacious rooms on the main floor with a warm & cozy fireplace for winter and unfinished, open basement.
Low Maintenance Ranch Home In Pool Community.
Master bedroom is a generous size with walk-in closets in addition to nice sized shower in master bath. Low maintenance yard with automatic sprinkler system.
Stanley Lake library is five minutes away. All the parks, lakes and open spaces within walking distance make this a must for anyone who likes to walk in their neighborhood. Quiet location. Ranch that is ideally located close to shopping, Stanley Lake, schools and parks.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9665 West 82nd Place have any available units?
9665 West 82nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 9665 West 82nd Place have?
Some of 9665 West 82nd Place's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9665 West 82nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
9665 West 82nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9665 West 82nd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9665 West 82nd Place is pet friendly.
Does 9665 West 82nd Place offer parking?
Yes, 9665 West 82nd Place offers parking.
Does 9665 West 82nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9665 West 82nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9665 West 82nd Place have a pool?
Yes, 9665 West 82nd Place has a pool.
Does 9665 West 82nd Place have accessible units?
No, 9665 West 82nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9665 West 82nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9665 West 82nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
