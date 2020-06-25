9665 West 82nd Place

Amenities

Great Ranch With Unfinished Basement

2 Bedrooms

2 Bathroom

Central Air & Heat

Washer & Dryer Hookups In Basement

2 Car Attached Garage

Unfinished Basement

Fenced Back Yard



$1,795 Rent / $1,800 Deposit With 1 Year or Longer Lease

$45 Application Fee for background check per person over 18

Call or Text 720-446-7368 additional information.

*** NO VOUCHERS ACCEPTED ***

*** NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND ***

Dogs on a case by case bases, with breed approval and pet insurance



Interior offers spacious rooms on the main floor with a warm & cozy fireplace for winter and unfinished, open basement.

Low Maintenance Ranch Home In Pool Community.

Master bedroom is a generous size with walk-in closets in addition to nice sized shower in master bath. Low maintenance yard with automatic sprinkler system.

Stanley Lake library is five minutes away. All the parks, lakes and open spaces within walking distance make this a must for anyone who likes to walk in their neighborhood. Quiet location. Ranch that is ideally located close to shopping, Stanley Lake, schools and parks.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.