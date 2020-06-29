All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 9139 W 50th Ln Unit 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
9139 W 50th Ln Unit 202
Last updated November 14 2019 at 10:17 AM

9139 W 50th Ln Unit 202

9139 West 50th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
I-70 Corridor
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9139 West 50th Lane, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 1151 Sq. Ft. Condo in Arvada's Four Acre Lakes Community! Open floor plan offers spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, sleek maple cabinetry and breakfast bar overlooking great room with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and great natural lighting from over sized windows. This home has a main level master suite with private bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet. The second level landing provides a flex space leading to a second Master Retreat with another master bathroom and large walk-in closet. Enjoy the great outdoors on the elevated front porch. This unit does include Air conditioning and washer dryer. Close to movie theater, shopping, restaurants, parks, and the new G-line that provides an alternative option to visit or commute to either Downtown Denver or Boulder! Offers easy access to Downtown Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs and Denver International Airport accessible by major interstate I-25, I-70, I-36 and I-76.

https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

Property is shown by appointment only.
If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.

Background checks covers criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 3 most recent months of pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities: Gas and electric. Water, Sewer and Trash are included.

Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.

*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9139 W 50th Ln Unit 202 have any available units?
9139 W 50th Ln Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 9139 W 50th Ln Unit 202 have?
Some of 9139 W 50th Ln Unit 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9139 W 50th Ln Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
9139 W 50th Ln Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9139 W 50th Ln Unit 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9139 W 50th Ln Unit 202 is pet friendly.
Does 9139 W 50th Ln Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 9139 W 50th Ln Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 9139 W 50th Ln Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9139 W 50th Ln Unit 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9139 W 50th Ln Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 9139 W 50th Ln Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 9139 W 50th Ln Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 9139 W 50th Ln Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 9139 W 50th Ln Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9139 W 50th Ln Unit 202 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College