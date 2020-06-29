9139 W 50th Ln Unit 202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 1151 Sq. Ft. Condo in Arvada's Four Acre Lakes Community! Open floor plan offers spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, sleek maple cabinetry and breakfast bar overlooking great room with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and great natural lighting from over sized windows. This home has a main level master suite with private bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet. The second level landing provides a flex space leading to a second Master Retreat with another master bathroom and large walk-in closet. Enjoy the great outdoors on the elevated front porch. This unit does include Air conditioning and washer dryer. Close to movie theater, shopping, restaurants, parks, and the new G-line that provides an alternative option to visit or commute to either Downtown Denver or Boulder! Offers easy access to Downtown Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs and Denver International Airport accessible by major interstate I-25, I-70, I-36 and I-76.



https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent



Property is shown by appointment only.

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.



Background checks covers criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 3 most recent months of pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.



Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy



$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.



All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities: Gas and electric. Water, Sewer and Trash are included.



Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.



*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.