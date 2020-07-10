9050 W 68th Ave

Amenities
9050 - Property Id: 103302
This is a very nice, comfortable one-level home that is more than 2000 square feet in size.. Granite countertops in kitchen and one bath. In the last year there is a new refrigerator, drop in stove, furnace, air conditioner, and carport cover. Washer and dryer included. Bedroom floors are carpeted. Hallway, living room and dining room have hardwood floors, kitchen, bathrooms and entryway are tiled. Eat-in kitchen. Oversize carpeted family room. Several skylights for natural light. Two patios with the extra large one covered. Lots of storage space. Two wood-burning fireplaces. One car covered car shelter. Off-street parking on site. Mature shade trees. Sprinkler system. Small garden space available. Tenant pays their own utilities.
I am looking for tenants that want to live in a nice home and will take pride in the way they care for it. If this seems like a home you would like to live in, then please submit an application
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103302
Property Id 103302
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4745849)