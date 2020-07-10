All apartments in Arvada
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

9050 W 68th Ave

9050 West 68th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9050 West 68th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80004
Scenic Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
9050 - Property Id: 103302

This is a very nice, comfortable one-level home that is more than 2000 square feet in size.. Granite countertops in kitchen and one bath. In the last year there is a new refrigerator, drop in stove, furnace, air conditioner, and carport cover. Washer and dryer included. Bedroom floors are carpeted. Hallway, living room and dining room have hardwood floors, kitchen, bathrooms and entryway are tiled. Eat-in kitchen. Oversize carpeted family room. Several skylights for natural light. Two patios with the extra large one covered. Lots of storage space. Two wood-burning fireplaces. One car covered car shelter. Off-street parking on site. Mature shade trees. Sprinkler system. Small garden space available. Tenant pays their own utilities.

I am looking for tenants that want to live in a nice home and will take pride in the way they care for it. If this seems like a home you would like to live in, then please submit an application
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103302
Property Id 103302

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4745849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9050 W 68th Ave have any available units?
9050 W 68th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 9050 W 68th Ave have?
Some of 9050 W 68th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9050 W 68th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9050 W 68th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9050 W 68th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9050 W 68th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 9050 W 68th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9050 W 68th Ave offers parking.
Does 9050 W 68th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9050 W 68th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9050 W 68th Ave have a pool?
No, 9050 W 68th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9050 W 68th Ave have accessible units?
No, 9050 W 68th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9050 W 68th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9050 W 68th Ave has units with dishwashers.
