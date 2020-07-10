9050 W 68th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

9050 - Property Id: 103302



This is a very nice, comfortable one-level home that is more than 2000 square feet in size.. Granite countertops in kitchen and one bath. In the last year there is a new refrigerator, drop in stove, furnace, air conditioner, and carport cover. Washer and dryer included. Bedroom floors are carpeted. Hallway, living room and dining room have hardwood floors, kitchen, bathrooms and entryway are tiled. Eat-in kitchen. Oversize carpeted family room. Several skylights for natural light. Two patios with the extra large one covered. Lots of storage space. Two wood-burning fireplaces. One car covered car shelter. Off-street parking on site. Mature shade trees. Sprinkler system. Small garden space available. Tenant pays their own utilities.



I am looking for tenants that want to live in a nice home and will take pride in the way they care for it. If this seems like a home you would like to live in, then please submit an application

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103302

Property Id 103302



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4745849)