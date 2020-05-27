Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool pet friendly

8799 Independence Way Available 10/15/19 - Welcome Home!



This beautiful patio home in the desirable "The Pond" subdivision is perfect for you! It's only a few minutes from Stanley Lake, and there's a community pool, parks, and a private lake.



The ample master bedroom has a private 3/4 bath, and a walk-in closet. There are 2 more good sized bedrooms upstairs, and a non-conforming 4th in the basement.



No central air-conditioning.



Sorry, no cats allowed. One or two small dogs (under 20 lbs) may be allowed with good references and additional deposit.



These photos are old, but a good representation. Will update photos at vacancy.



