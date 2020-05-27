All apartments in Arvada
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

8799 Independence Way

8799 Independence Way · No Longer Available
Location

8799 Independence Way, Arvada, CO 80005
Lakecrest Cluster East

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
8799 Independence Way Available 10/15/19 - Welcome Home!

This beautiful patio home in the desirable "The Pond" subdivision is perfect for you! It's only a few minutes from Stanley Lake, and there's a community pool, parks, and a private lake.

The ample master bedroom has a private 3/4 bath, and a walk-in closet. There are 2 more good sized bedrooms upstairs, and a non-conforming 4th in the basement.

No central air-conditioning.

Sorry, no cats allowed. One or two small dogs (under 20 lbs) may be allowed with good references and additional deposit.

These photos are old, but a good representation. Will update photos at vacancy.

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5132834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8799 Independence Way have any available units?
8799 Independence Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8799 Independence Way have?
Some of 8799 Independence Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8799 Independence Way currently offering any rent specials?
8799 Independence Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8799 Independence Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8799 Independence Way is pet friendly.
Does 8799 Independence Way offer parking?
No, 8799 Independence Way does not offer parking.
Does 8799 Independence Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8799 Independence Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8799 Independence Way have a pool?
Yes, 8799 Independence Way has a pool.
Does 8799 Independence Way have accessible units?
No, 8799 Independence Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8799 Independence Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8799 Independence Way does not have units with dishwashers.
