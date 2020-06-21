All apartments in Arvada
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

8772 Flattop Street

8772 Flattop Street · No Longer Available
Location

8772 Flattop Street, Arvada, CO 80007

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Gorgeous 2-story home in desirable Arvada neighborhood. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and large loft space. Main level has a foyer with beautiful curved staircase and extensive hardwood flooring. Formal living room, formal dining room connects to the kitchen via butler's pantry. The expansive gourmet kitchen features granite-slab countertops, decorative glass-tile backsplash, and large center island with additional countertop seating, as well as a casual dining area. Open floor plan expands to the family room with 2-story ceiling, built-in shelves. Main floor bedroom is great for a guest room! Laundry room is located upstairs. The master bedroom features a private 5-piece bathroom with dual vanities and deep tub. Call now to schedule your showing!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8772 Flattop Street have any available units?
8772 Flattop Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8772 Flattop Street have?
Some of 8772 Flattop Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8772 Flattop Street currently offering any rent specials?
8772 Flattop Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8772 Flattop Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8772 Flattop Street is pet friendly.
Does 8772 Flattop Street offer parking?
No, 8772 Flattop Street does not offer parking.
Does 8772 Flattop Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8772 Flattop Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8772 Flattop Street have a pool?
No, 8772 Flattop Street does not have a pool.
Does 8772 Flattop Street have accessible units?
No, 8772 Flattop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8772 Flattop Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8772 Flattop Street does not have units with dishwashers.
