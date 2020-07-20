8408 Everett Way D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Unit D Available 10/01/19 Spacious Penthouse 2BD/2BA Arvada Townhouse - Property Id: 33488



Don't settle for the same cookie cutter apartments that are being thrown up all over town with cramped living spaces and full parking lots. Spectacular open floor penthouse unit with 2 beds and 2 baths featuring an attached garage with separate storage area, central heating and cooling, gas-burning fireplace, walk-in master closet, and an open-aired second story deck. Located adjacent to the recently re-developed Arvada Firefighters Park, this quiet location is within walking distance from the vast Arvada trail system connecting parks and open spaces. Minutes from the thriving Old-Town Arvada district and the up and coming downtown Westminster redevelopment. This unit is located centrally to Denver and Boulder, highway access, and lightrail access. Walking distance to Weber Elementary, and Pomona high school.



Small to medium dogs allowed; no cats. $300 refundable deposit and $25.00 per month non-refundable.

