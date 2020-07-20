All apartments in Arvada
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

8408 Everett Way D

8408 Everett Way · No Longer Available
Location

8408 Everett Way, Arvada, CO 80005
Timbercove

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unit D Available 10/01/19 Spacious Penthouse 2BD/2BA Arvada Townhouse - Property Id: 33488

Don't settle for the same cookie cutter apartments that are being thrown up all over town with cramped living spaces and full parking lots. Spectacular open floor penthouse unit with 2 beds and 2 baths featuring an attached garage with separate storage area, central heating and cooling, gas-burning fireplace, walk-in master closet, and an open-aired second story deck. Located adjacent to the recently re-developed Arvada Firefighters Park, this quiet location is within walking distance from the vast Arvada trail system connecting parks and open spaces. Minutes from the thriving Old-Town Arvada district and the up and coming downtown Westminster redevelopment. This unit is located centrally to Denver and Boulder, highway access, and lightrail access. Walking distance to Weber Elementary, and Pomona high school.

Small to medium dogs allowed; no cats. $300 refundable deposit and $25.00 per month non-refundable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/33488p
Property Id 33488

(RLNE5127947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8408 Everett Way D have any available units?
8408 Everett Way D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8408 Everett Way D have?
Some of 8408 Everett Way D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8408 Everett Way D currently offering any rent specials?
8408 Everett Way D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8408 Everett Way D pet-friendly?
Yes, 8408 Everett Way D is pet friendly.
Does 8408 Everett Way D offer parking?
Yes, 8408 Everett Way D offers parking.
Does 8408 Everett Way D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8408 Everett Way D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8408 Everett Way D have a pool?
No, 8408 Everett Way D does not have a pool.
Does 8408 Everett Way D have accessible units?
No, 8408 Everett Way D does not have accessible units.
Does 8408 Everett Way D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8408 Everett Way D has units with dishwashers.
