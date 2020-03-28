8336 Devinney Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Three Bedroom Home Available For Rent in The Village of Five Parks in Arvada - Three bed / 2.5 bath home in Arvada's Village of Five Parks neighborhood! Voted Colorado neighborhood of the year for 5 years straight! Located within two blocks of swimming pool, fitness center, recreation center, pizza shop, coffee shop, concert pavilion, bars and restaurants. Hiking/biking trails, open space parks all within 5 miles. Great location! Easy access to Boulder, Broomfield, Interlocken, and Golden. These homes rarely come available for rent, don't miss your chance!



No Pets Allowed



