8329 Chase Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

HUGE FINISHED BASEMENT! COVERED BACK PATIO! BEAUTIFUL MASTER BATH! - To schedule a showing call or text 303-683-1774 -or- Use our online scheduling tool:

https://calendly.com/modshowings



12-15 month lease term.

Tenants pay all utilities

Cats allowed/Dogs allowed

$300 pet deposit & $25/month pet rent per pet

No smoking

Gas forced air heat and central A/C.



MOD Properties now offering a two-story 4 bed, 3 bath home featuring approximately 3,272 square feet and built in 1972. Main level kitchen features vinyl flooring, white cabinets and black and white dishwasher, fridge and electric stove. Large living room separated from dining room by a beautiful partition lending to the feel of an open floor plan. Operable gas fireplace on main level. Master bath has new vinyl flooring and an updated shower surround. 3/4 bath in hallway upstairs. Newly finished basement with second HUGE open living area, a conforming bedroom and another 3/4 bath. Attached 2 car garage and space for additional storage in backyard shed. Available immediately for showings and move in.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change. MOD will hold a vacant property for two weeks upon approved application. Occupied properties are available for move in on the date listed in ad unless otherwise agreed upon.



Offered by MOD Properties. 303.683.1774.



(RLNE4702491)