Arvada, CO
8329 Chase Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8329 Chase Dr

8329 Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8329 Chase Drive, Arvada, CO 80003
Lake Arbor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HUGE FINISHED BASEMENT! COVERED BACK PATIO! BEAUTIFUL MASTER BATH! - To schedule a showing call or text 303-683-1774 -or- Use our online scheduling tool:
https://calendly.com/modshowings

12-15 month lease term.
Tenants pay all utilities
Cats allowed/Dogs allowed
$300 pet deposit & $25/month pet rent per pet
No smoking
Gas forced air heat and central A/C.

MOD Properties now offering a two-story 4 bed, 3 bath home featuring approximately 3,272 square feet and built in 1972. Main level kitchen features vinyl flooring, white cabinets and black and white dishwasher, fridge and electric stove. Large living room separated from dining room by a beautiful partition lending to the feel of an open floor plan. Operable gas fireplace on main level. Master bath has new vinyl flooring and an updated shower surround. 3/4 bath in hallway upstairs. Newly finished basement with second HUGE open living area, a conforming bedroom and another 3/4 bath. Attached 2 car garage and space for additional storage in backyard shed. Available immediately for showings and move in.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change. MOD will hold a vacant property for two weeks upon approved application. Occupied properties are available for move in on the date listed in ad unless otherwise agreed upon.

Offered by MOD Properties. 303.683.1774.

(RLNE4702491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8329 Chase Dr have any available units?
8329 Chase Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8329 Chase Dr have?
Some of 8329 Chase Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8329 Chase Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8329 Chase Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8329 Chase Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8329 Chase Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8329 Chase Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8329 Chase Dr offers parking.
Does 8329 Chase Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8329 Chase Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8329 Chase Dr have a pool?
No, 8329 Chase Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8329 Chase Dr have accessible units?
No, 8329 Chase Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8329 Chase Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8329 Chase Dr has units with dishwashers.
