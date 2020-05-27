All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 8101 W 54th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
8101 W 54th Pl
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

8101 W 54th Pl

8101 West 54th Place · (970) 368-5594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
I-70 Corridor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8101 West 54th Place, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1600 · Avail. Jul 8

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Available 07/08/20 Beautiful Townhome in Old Towne Arvada - Property Id: 14169

Beautiful, completely remodeled 2-story townhome in Old Towne Arvada. Located 3 blocks from Old Towne, and 4 from the new Light Rail G line. Main floor is living room, kitchen and bath, all w/new laminate flooring. Included items: refrigerator/freezer, washer/dryer, microwave, gas range, new air conditioning/furnace and wood burning fireplace. Spacious storage everywhere. The 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms w/ large closets, laminate flooring & a full bathroom including a walk-in tiled shower. Home is Ethernet wired. The back is a secluded, fenced-in patio complete w/ brick pavers that complement the honeysuckle, small pine tree, and columbines. Located at the end of a quiet cul de sac, the front door opens onto a beautiful courtyard. There are 2 dedicated parking spaces. Non-smokers only. No pets, one year lease. Tenant pays electric and gas. Water is included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/14169
Property Id 14169

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8101 W 54th Pl have any available units?
8101 W 54th Pl has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8101 W 54th Pl have?
Some of 8101 W 54th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8101 W 54th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8101 W 54th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8101 W 54th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 8101 W 54th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 8101 W 54th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8101 W 54th Pl does offer parking.
Does 8101 W 54th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8101 W 54th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8101 W 54th Pl have a pool?
No, 8101 W 54th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8101 W 54th Pl have accessible units?
No, 8101 W 54th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8101 W 54th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8101 W 54th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8101 W 54th Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity