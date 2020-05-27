8101 W 54th Pl

Amenities

Beautiful, completely remodeled 2-story townhome in Old Towne Arvada. Located 3 blocks from Old Towne, and 4 from the new Light Rail G line. Main floor is living room, kitchen and bath, all w/new laminate flooring. Included items: refrigerator/freezer, washer/dryer, microwave, gas range, new air conditioning/furnace and wood burning fireplace. Spacious storage everywhere. The 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms w/ large closets, laminate flooring & a full bathroom including a walk-in tiled shower. Home is Ethernet wired. The back is a secluded, fenced-in patio complete w/ brick pavers that complement the honeysuckle, small pine tree, and columbines. Located at the end of a quiet cul de sac, the front door opens onto a beautiful courtyard. There are 2 dedicated parking spaces. Non-smokers only. No pets, one year lease. Tenant pays electric and gas. Water is included.

