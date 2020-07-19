All apartments in Arvada
Last updated February 29 2020

8092 Lee Court

8092 Lee Court · No Longer Available
Location

8092 Lee Court, Arvada, CO 80005
Lakecrest

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home in this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Spacious kitchen with island. Large master with double closets! Neighborhood has access to Lakecrest Park & Little Dry Creek Trail w/miles of walking & biking trails. This community has great schools, many parks, nearby public transportation & easy access to many shopping & dining establishments. Easy commute to Denver & Boulder.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8092 Lee Court have any available units?
8092 Lee Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
Is 8092 Lee Court currently offering any rent specials?
8092 Lee Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8092 Lee Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8092 Lee Court is pet friendly.
Does 8092 Lee Court offer parking?
No, 8092 Lee Court does not offer parking.
Does 8092 Lee Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8092 Lee Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8092 Lee Court have a pool?
No, 8092 Lee Court does not have a pool.
Does 8092 Lee Court have accessible units?
No, 8092 Lee Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8092 Lee Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8092 Lee Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8092 Lee Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8092 Lee Court does not have units with air conditioning.
