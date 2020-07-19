8092 Lee Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Make yourself at home in this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Spacious kitchen with island. Large master with double closets! Neighborhood has access to Lakecrest Park & Little Dry Creek Trail w/miles of walking & biking trails. This community has great schools, many parks, nearby public transportation & easy access to many shopping & dining establishments. Easy commute to Denver & Boulder.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.