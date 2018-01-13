8000 Grandview Ave Unit B.

Amenities
NEW! Enjoy this immaculate, new home built in 2017 just a few blocks from Olde Town Arvada featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two car garage, and 150 square feet of rooftop decking with breathtaking mountain and city views!
AVAIL 08/14
12 MONTH LEASE TERM
Details:
4BR/4BA
2,302 square feet
Central Air Conditioning
On-demand Rinnai Hot Water
Hand Troweled Texture
Upstairs Laundry (where the clothes are!)
Stainless Appliances
High quality finishes throughout
Dovetailed, Soft-close Kithcen Cabinets
Quartz Counters
Wide Plank Oak Floors
Spacious Master Bedroom Suite
5 Piece Bathroom
Jack-n-Jill Bathroom Connecting 2 Bedrooms
3rd Bedroom with Private Bathroom
Walk to Olde Town Arvada
NEW Light Rail Station
2 Car Detached Garage
Sprinkler System
Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Global Goods & Coffee Shop, and Hunter Bay Coffee Roasters. Nearby restaurants include Bread Winners Cafe and Catering, First Watch, and Joe's Cafe. Nearby parks include Wolff Park, The Ralston, and Griffith Station Park. Nearby grocery stores include King Soopers and Natural Grocers. Within seconds from the new Arvada Light Rail Station and with convenient access to Wadsworth Bypass, I-70, and so much more!
PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit per pet (1 max)
Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet. WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED! $25/month Landscaping Fee.
$3195 Rent/month - $3195 Security Deposit
Jefferson County R-1 Schools:
Elementary School - Lawrence
Middle School - Arvada K-8
High School - Arvada
For Showings, call or text Natasha @ 720-749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.