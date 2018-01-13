All apartments in Arvada
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:30 AM

8000 Grandview Ave Unit B

8000 Grandview Avenue · (720) 749-0475
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8000 Grandview Avenue, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2302 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
NEW! Enjoy this immaculate, new home built in 2017 just a few blocks from Olde Town Arvada featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two car garage, and 150 square feet of rooftop decking with breathtaking mountain and city views!

AVAIL 08/14

12 MONTH LEASE TERM

Details:
4BR/4BA
2,302 square feet
Central Air Conditioning
On-demand Rinnai Hot Water
Hand Troweled Texture
Upstairs Laundry (where the clothes are!)
Stainless Appliances
High quality finishes throughout
Dovetailed, Soft-close Kithcen Cabinets
Quartz Counters
Wide Plank Oak Floors
Spacious Master Bedroom Suite
5 Piece Bathroom
Jack-n-Jill Bathroom Connecting 2 Bedrooms
3rd Bedroom with Private Bathroom
Walk to Olde Town Arvada
NEW Light Rail Station
2 Car Detached Garage
Sprinkler System

Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Global Goods & Coffee Shop, and Hunter Bay Coffee Roasters. Nearby restaurants include Bread Winners Cafe and Catering, First Watch, and Joe's Cafe. Nearby parks include Wolff Park, The Ralston, and Griffith Station Park. Nearby grocery stores include King Soopers and Natural Grocers. Within seconds from the new Arvada Light Rail Station and with convenient access to Wadsworth Bypass, I-70, and so much more!

PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit per pet (1 max)

Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet. WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED! $25/month Landscaping Fee.

$3195 Rent/month - $3195 Security Deposit

Jefferson County R-1 Schools:
Elementary School - Lawrence
Middle School - Arvada K-8
High School - Arvada

For Showings, call or text Natasha @ 720-749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8000 Grandview Ave Unit B have any available units?
8000 Grandview Ave Unit B has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8000 Grandview Ave Unit B have?
Some of 8000 Grandview Ave Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8000 Grandview Ave Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
8000 Grandview Ave Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8000 Grandview Ave Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 8000 Grandview Ave Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 8000 Grandview Ave Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 8000 Grandview Ave Unit B does offer parking.
Does 8000 Grandview Ave Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8000 Grandview Ave Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8000 Grandview Ave Unit B have a pool?
No, 8000 Grandview Ave Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 8000 Grandview Ave Unit B have accessible units?
No, 8000 Grandview Ave Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 8000 Grandview Ave Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8000 Grandview Ave Unit B has units with dishwashers.

