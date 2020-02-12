7712 Saulsbury St

Amenities

Brand New Interior of 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom - Property Id: 122234



This all new interior home is ready to go. New kitchen, all new appliances, new cabinets and countertops, 3 new full baths, Hardwood floors, new doors and trim, new paint, 2 car oversized garage, 2 family rooms, Nice deck out back, fenced yard, Sprinkler system, weekly yard care is included. Beautiful large trees surround the property. This home is super nice and in a great location close to everything. Call today and come take a look.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122234

No Pets Allowed



