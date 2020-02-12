All apartments in Arvada
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

7712 Saulsbury St

7712 Saulsbury Street · No Longer Available
Location

7712 Saulsbury Street, Arvada, CO 80003
Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New Interior of 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom - Property Id: 122234

This all new interior home is ready to go. New kitchen, all new appliances, new cabinets and countertops, 3 new full baths, Hardwood floors, new doors and trim, new paint, 2 car oversized garage, 2 family rooms, Nice deck out back, fenced yard, Sprinkler system, weekly yard care is included. Beautiful large trees surround the property. This home is super nice and in a great location close to everything. Call today and come take a look.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122234
Property Id 122234

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5682043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7712 Saulsbury St have any available units?
7712 Saulsbury St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 7712 Saulsbury St have?
Some of 7712 Saulsbury St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7712 Saulsbury St currently offering any rent specials?
7712 Saulsbury St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7712 Saulsbury St pet-friendly?
No, 7712 Saulsbury St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 7712 Saulsbury St offer parking?
Yes, 7712 Saulsbury St offers parking.
Does 7712 Saulsbury St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7712 Saulsbury St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7712 Saulsbury St have a pool?
No, 7712 Saulsbury St does not have a pool.
Does 7712 Saulsbury St have accessible units?
No, 7712 Saulsbury St does not have accessible units.
Does 7712 Saulsbury St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7712 Saulsbury St has units with dishwashers.
