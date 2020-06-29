All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 7573 Lee Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
7573 Lee Dr
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

7573 Lee Dr

7573 Lee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

7573 Lee Drive, Arvada, CO 80005
Oak Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well kept spacious 3 bedroom home in quiet Arvada neighborhood - This 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home is very well kept, beautiful landscaping, and located in a quiet subdivision, close to everything Arvada has to offer. Includes 2 car garage with large driveway and screened in back patio.
Must qualify with 650+ FICO credit score and verifiable income. Please call (303)422-7992, option 1, to schedule a appointment. Applications can be downloaded from our website at csandassociates.net. There is a $30 application fee per applicant over 18.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2429128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7573 Lee Dr have any available units?
7573 Lee Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
Is 7573 Lee Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7573 Lee Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7573 Lee Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7573 Lee Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 7573 Lee Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7573 Lee Dr offers parking.
Does 7573 Lee Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7573 Lee Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7573 Lee Dr have a pool?
No, 7573 Lee Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7573 Lee Dr have accessible units?
No, 7573 Lee Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7573 Lee Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7573 Lee Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7573 Lee Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7573 Lee Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 Bedroom ApartmentsArvada 2 Bedroom Apartments
Arvada Apartments with GymsArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College