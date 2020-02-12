All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 7525 W 62nd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
7525 W 62nd Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:35 PM

7525 W 62nd Avenue

7525 West 62nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7525 West 62nd Avenue, Arvada, CO 80003
Scenic Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Immediate Move In!! Clean, well maintained condominium in Olde Town Arvada. 2BR, 1 BA. Separate dining area adjacent to kitchen. Large Master with accent wall. Both bedrooms have mirrored closet doors. 2 designated parking spaces. Ceramic Tile Floors, ceramic tile bathroom shower. Laundry facility in the building. Each unit has it's own hot water heater, furnace, and electrical panel. Large storage space adjacent to unit. Refrigerator included! This one is ready to move into! Close to shopping and restaurants. Easy access to Wadsworth Blvd, I-76, I-25, US-36 to Boulder, and just minutes from Downtown Denver. Public transportation close by. Step out of your living room onto your own balcony facing west. Sunsets all year long! SORRY NO PETS!! Monthly Rent $1300 Security Deposit $1300. Application fee $55/per adult 18 and over. 1 X $150 admin fee do at lease signing. Call Gina today or a showing at 720 447-8844. Listed By Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7525 W 62nd Avenue have any available units?
7525 W 62nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 7525 W 62nd Avenue have?
Some of 7525 W 62nd Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7525 W 62nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7525 W 62nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7525 W 62nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7525 W 62nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 7525 W 62nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7525 W 62nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 7525 W 62nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7525 W 62nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7525 W 62nd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7525 W 62nd Avenue has a pool.
Does 7525 W 62nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7525 W 62nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7525 W 62nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7525 W 62nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College