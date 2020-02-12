7525 W 62nd Avenue

Amenities

Immediate Move In!! Clean, well maintained condominium in Olde Town Arvada. 2BR, 1 BA. Separate dining area adjacent to kitchen. Large Master with accent wall. Both bedrooms have mirrored closet doors. 2 designated parking spaces. Ceramic Tile Floors, ceramic tile bathroom shower. Laundry facility in the building. Each unit has it's own hot water heater, furnace, and electrical panel. Large storage space adjacent to unit. Refrigerator included! This one is ready to move into! Close to shopping and restaurants. Easy access to Wadsworth Blvd, I-76, I-25, US-36 to Boulder, and just minutes from Downtown Denver. Public transportation close by. Step out of your living room onto your own balcony facing west. Sunsets all year long! SORRY NO PETS!! Monthly Rent $1300 Security Deposit $1300. Application fee $55/per adult 18 and over. 1 X $150 admin fee do at lease signing. Call Gina today or a showing at 720 447-8844. Listed By Renters Warehouse.