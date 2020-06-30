All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 7454 W 74th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
7454 W 74th Ave
Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:35 AM

7454 W 74th Ave

7454 West 74th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7454 West 74th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80003
Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Available 6/1/20: Spacious 4 bed / 2 bath house with attached 2 car garage and fenced backyard. Located in Arvada, this bi-level home has 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs plus 2 smaller bedrooms and a 3/4 bath on the lower level. Large kitchen with plenty of cupboard and counter space. Large deck in backyard is perfect for bar-b-ques or relaxing after a hard day. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and evaporative cooler included. Washer/dryer hookups available. Oversized 2 car garage with section for workshop/bench.

Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross monthly income $5,300+, no evictions in the past 7 years and must pass criminal background check. Sorry - no smoking or section 8. Pets negotiable with additional fee. Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity and trash.

Video tour: https://youtu.be/_umGQgMwM5M Application and additional info available at: woodruffpm dot com

Showings available 7 days a week - call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7454 W 74th Ave have any available units?
7454 W 74th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 7454 W 74th Ave have?
Some of 7454 W 74th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7454 W 74th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7454 W 74th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7454 W 74th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7454 W 74th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7454 W 74th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7454 W 74th Ave offers parking.
Does 7454 W 74th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7454 W 74th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7454 W 74th Ave have a pool?
No, 7454 W 74th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7454 W 74th Ave have accessible units?
No, 7454 W 74th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7454 W 74th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7454 W 74th Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Place
7620 West 62nd Avenue
Arvada, CO 80004
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College