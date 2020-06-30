7454 W 74th Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Available 6/1/20: Spacious 4 bed / 2 bath house with attached 2 car garage and fenced backyard. Located in Arvada, this bi-level home has 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs plus 2 smaller bedrooms and a 3/4 bath on the lower level. Large kitchen with plenty of cupboard and counter space. Large deck in backyard is perfect for bar-b-ques or relaxing after a hard day. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and evaporative cooler included. Washer/dryer hookups available. Oversized 2 car garage with section for workshop/bench.



Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross monthly income $5,300+, no evictions in the past 7 years and must pass criminal background check. Sorry - no smoking or section 8. Pets negotiable with additional fee. Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity and trash.



Video tour: https://youtu.be/_umGQgMwM5M Application and additional info available at: woodruffpm dot com



Showings available 7 days a week - call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.