Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

Location

7406 West 59th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80003
Olde Town Arvada Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Extremely well-cared-for Old Town Arvada home, filled with natural light and features a huge front yard and beautiful fenced back yard that is a gardener's paradise.

AVAILABILITY DATE: July 13th, 2020, (Flexible on move-in date)

PET RESTRICTIONS: Small dog (35lbs or less) or cat allowed with breed approval

• Property Description •

* Beautiful hardwood floors
* Spacious 3rd bedroom - can easily be used as an additional living room.
* Walking distance to Olde Town Arvada
* Lots of natural light
* Private one-car covered carport with storage shed.
* Washer & Dryer included

GARAGE/PARKING: Private one-car covered carport with storage shed.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash only
AIR CONDITIONING: None
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $122 Summer) $80 (Winter)

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).

TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. A $500 pet deposit will apply.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7406 West 59th Avenue have any available units?
7406 West 59th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 7406 West 59th Avenue have?
Some of 7406 West 59th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7406 West 59th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7406 West 59th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7406 West 59th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7406 West 59th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7406 West 59th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7406 West 59th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7406 West 59th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7406 West 59th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7406 West 59th Avenue have a pool?
No, 7406 West 59th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7406 West 59th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7406 West 59th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7406 West 59th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7406 West 59th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
