7406 West 59th Avenue

Amenities
Extremely well-cared-for Old Town Arvada home, filled with natural light and features a huge front yard and beautiful fenced back yard that is a gardener's paradise.
AVAILABILITY DATE: July 13th, 2020, (Flexible on move-in date)
PET RESTRICTIONS: Small dog (35lbs or less) or cat allowed with breed approval
• Property Description •
* Beautiful hardwood floors
* Spacious 3rd bedroom - can easily be used as an additional living room.
* Walking distance to Olde Town Arvada
* Lots of natural light
* Private one-car covered carport with storage shed.
* Washer & Dryer included
GARAGE/PARKING: Private one-car covered carport with storage shed.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash only
AIR CONDITIONING: None
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $122 Summer) $80 (Winter)
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. A $500 pet deposit will apply.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*