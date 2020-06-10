7406 West 59th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning some paid utils

Extremely well-cared-for Old Town Arvada home, filled with natural light and features a huge front yard and beautiful fenced back yard that is a gardener's paradise.



AVAILABILITY DATE: July 13th, 2020, (Flexible on move-in date)



PET RESTRICTIONS: Small dog (35lbs or less) or cat allowed with breed approval



• Property Description •



* Beautiful hardwood floors

* Spacious 3rd bedroom - can easily be used as an additional living room.

* Walking distance to Olde Town Arvada

* Lots of natural light

* Private one-car covered carport with storage shed.

* Washer & Dryer included



KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash only

AIR CONDITIONING: None

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $122 Summer) $80 (Winter)



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.



APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).



TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. A $500 pet deposit will apply.



LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*