Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6962 W 87th Way

Location

6962 West 87th Way, Arvada, CO 80003
Arbor Green Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Rare, cul-de-sac, golf course... remodeled 3bd - Property Id: 87804

Great location on a golf course with a view of a pond from the deck. Two-story remodeled townhouse with new high end kitchen appliances, new windows, paint and flooring. Contemporary and cozy look and feel. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Washer and dryer included. Large storage space and a carport. Far enough to not feel like living in the city but close to restaurants and shopping. Short walk to the community pool. Just minutes from US 36 & Wadsworth corridor. No pets, non smoking, first, last and security deposit.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7r2zCIqdUA&feature=youtu.be
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87804
Property Id 87804

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4530934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6962 W 87th Way have any available units?
6962 W 87th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6962 W 87th Way have?
Some of 6962 W 87th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6962 W 87th Way currently offering any rent specials?
6962 W 87th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6962 W 87th Way pet-friendly?
No, 6962 W 87th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 6962 W 87th Way offer parking?
Yes, 6962 W 87th Way offers parking.
Does 6962 W 87th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6962 W 87th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6962 W 87th Way have a pool?
Yes, 6962 W 87th Way has a pool.
Does 6962 W 87th Way have accessible units?
No, 6962 W 87th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6962 W 87th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6962 W 87th Way has units with dishwashers.
