6962 W 87th Way

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Rare, cul-de-sac, golf course... remodeled 3bd - Property Id: 87804



Great location on a golf course with a view of a pond from the deck. Two-story remodeled townhouse with new high end kitchen appliances, new windows, paint and flooring. Contemporary and cozy look and feel. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Washer and dryer included. Large storage space and a carport. Far enough to not feel like living in the city but close to restaurants and shopping. Short walk to the community pool. Just minutes from US 36 & Wadsworth corridor. No pets, non smoking, first, last and security deposit.

No Pets Allowed



