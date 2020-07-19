All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 6955 Webster St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
6955 Webster St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6955 Webster St

6955 Webster St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6955 Webster St, Arvada, CO 80003
Lamar Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4 Bed Home Available Near Old Town Arvada! - Just Minutes From Old Town Arvada, Parks, Shopping, and Public Transportation! Spacious 4 bedroom 2 Bath Unit! Approximately 2256 Total Square Feet! Ranch Style House with Finished Basement! Tiled Entry, Kitchen & Baths! Hardwood Flooring in Living Room, All Bedrooms and Basement! Over Sized One Car Garage! Evaporative Cooler! Large Fenced Yard! Trash Included! One small or medium dog is negotiable with extra deposit.

Managed by Realm Realty & Management, LLC

Please call Heidi at 720-432-5051 or email at showings@realmcolorado.com to schedule a showing!

(RLNE3787701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6955 Webster St have any available units?
6955 Webster St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6955 Webster St have?
Some of 6955 Webster St's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6955 Webster St currently offering any rent specials?
6955 Webster St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6955 Webster St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6955 Webster St is pet friendly.
Does 6955 Webster St offer parking?
Yes, 6955 Webster St offers parking.
Does 6955 Webster St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6955 Webster St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6955 Webster St have a pool?
No, 6955 Webster St does not have a pool.
Does 6955 Webster St have accessible units?
No, 6955 Webster St does not have accessible units.
Does 6955 Webster St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6955 Webster St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymsArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College