6955 Webster St

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 4 Bed Home Available Near Old Town Arvada! - Just Minutes From Old Town Arvada, Parks, Shopping, and Public Transportation! Spacious 4 bedroom 2 Bath Unit! Approximately 2256 Total Square Feet! Ranch Style House with Finished Basement! Tiled Entry, Kitchen & Baths! Hardwood Flooring in Living Room, All Bedrooms and Basement! Over Sized One Car Garage! Evaporative Cooler! Large Fenced Yard! Trash Included! One small or medium dog is negotiable with extra deposit.



Managed by Realm Realty & Management, LLC



Please call Heidi at 720-432-5051 or email at showings@realmcolorado.com to schedule a showing!



(RLNE3787701)