All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 6880 Xavier Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
6880 Xavier Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6880 Xavier Circle

6880 Xavier Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6880 Xavier Circle, Arvada, CO 80030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Westminster will welcome you with 1,960 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with a pantry, granite countertops, refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit with a laundry room, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio, balcony, or deck. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Hidden Lake Park and Baker Reservoir. Also nearby are Irving St Library, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to the Light Rail, Park N Ride, and Highway 36 which allows quick access to Downtown Denver or CU Boulder.

Nearby schools include Tennyson Knolls Elementary School, Scott Carpenter Middle School, and Westminster High, High School.

1 small dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6880 Xavier Circle have any available units?
6880 Xavier Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6880 Xavier Circle have?
Some of 6880 Xavier Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6880 Xavier Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6880 Xavier Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6880 Xavier Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6880 Xavier Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6880 Xavier Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6880 Xavier Circle offers parking.
Does 6880 Xavier Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6880 Xavier Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6880 Xavier Circle have a pool?
No, 6880 Xavier Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6880 Xavier Circle have accessible units?
No, 6880 Xavier Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6880 Xavier Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6880 Xavier Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymsArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College