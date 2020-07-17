6880 Xavier Circle

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Westminster will welcome you with 1,960 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with a pantry, granite countertops, refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit with a laundry room, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio, balcony, or deck. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Hidden Lake Park and Baker Reservoir. Also nearby are Irving St Library, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to the Light Rail, Park N Ride, and Highway 36 which allows quick access to Downtown Denver or CU Boulder.



Nearby schools include Tennyson Knolls Elementary School, Scott Carpenter Middle School, and Westminster High, High School.



1 small dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



