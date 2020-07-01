6840 W 84th Circle #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Adorable 2 story, end unit townhouse with small basement. All hardwood surface on the main level. Wide open entry into enormous living room with fireplace and slider access. Separate dining room area just off kitchen. Nice, open kitchen with all major appliances included. Lots of windows on the main level makes this living space light and bright. Upstairs you'll find 2 huge bedrooms with newer carpet and walk in closets. One full bath with separate access to master bedroom. Master has private vanity. Basement level you'll find you're washer/dryer hookups and access to the large 2 car garage. This townhouse is located in the Lake Arbor subdivision and offers easy access to all major shopping, parks, major highways and entertainment. Lake Arbor is an HOA community that offers a pool, tennis courts and walk trails. Water and trash are also included.