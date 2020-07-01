All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 6840 W 84th Circle #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
6840 W 84th Circle #1
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:55 AM

6840 W 84th Circle #1

6840 West 84th Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6840 West 84th Circle, Arvada, CO 80003
Lake Arbor Fairways

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Adorable 2 story, end unit townhouse with small basement. All hardwood surface on the main level. Wide open entry into enormous living room with fireplace and slider access. Separate dining room area just off kitchen. Nice, open kitchen with all major appliances included. Lots of windows on the main level makes this living space light and bright. Upstairs you'll find 2 huge bedrooms with newer carpet and walk in closets. One full bath with separate access to master bedroom. Master has private vanity. Basement level you'll find you're washer/dryer hookups and access to the large 2 car garage. This townhouse is located in the Lake Arbor subdivision and offers easy access to all major shopping, parks, major highways and entertainment. Lake Arbor is an HOA community that offers a pool, tennis courts and walk trails. Water and trash are also included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6840 W 84th Circle #1 have any available units?
6840 W 84th Circle #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6840 W 84th Circle #1 have?
Some of 6840 W 84th Circle #1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6840 W 84th Circle #1 currently offering any rent specials?
6840 W 84th Circle #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6840 W 84th Circle #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6840 W 84th Circle #1 is pet friendly.
Does 6840 W 84th Circle #1 offer parking?
Yes, 6840 W 84th Circle #1 offers parking.
Does 6840 W 84th Circle #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6840 W 84th Circle #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6840 W 84th Circle #1 have a pool?
Yes, 6840 W 84th Circle #1 has a pool.
Does 6840 W 84th Circle #1 have accessible units?
No, 6840 W 84th Circle #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6840 W 84th Circle #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6840 W 84th Circle #1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College