6729 W 67th Ave

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fabulous Home in Arvada! This 2100 sq ft home sits on an over-sized corner lot, and shows true pride in ownership, with a beautifully landscaped yard, newer roof, 2 car attached garage as well as a separate 50+ ft driveway for your RV, camper or boat. Just minutes from the Arvada Center, Old Town and the new light rail station. This home is truly ready to move right in and make it your home. Other features include 4 bedrooms (+5th non-conforming in basement), 3 bath, main floor kitchen, living and dining rooms, and a garden level family room with a cozy fireplace. Why pay for electric when you have solar power included in rent! Sit on your private back covered patio, and enjoy this quiet Lamar Height neighborhood. This home has everything you have been looking for, and it won't last long. Make it yours today!