6729 W 67th Ave
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

6729 W 67th Ave

6729 West 67th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6729 West 67th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80003
Lamar Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fabulous Home in Arvada! This 2100 sq ft home sits on an over-sized corner lot, and shows true pride in ownership, with a beautifully landscaped yard, newer roof, 2 car attached garage as well as a separate 50+ ft driveway for your RV, camper or boat. Just minutes from the Arvada Center, Old Town and the new light rail station. This home is truly ready to move right in and make it your home. Other features include 4 bedrooms (+5th non-conforming in basement), 3 bath, main floor kitchen, living and dining rooms, and a garden level family room with a cozy fireplace. Why pay for electric when you have solar power included in rent! Sit on your private back covered patio, and enjoy this quiet Lamar Height neighborhood. This home has everything you have been looking for, and it won't last long. Make it yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

