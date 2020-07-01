All apartments in Arvada
Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:01 PM

6725 W 55th Ave

6725 West 55th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6725 West 55th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable Ranch in the heart of Arvada, minutes from Old Town, light rail, shopping, dining, schools, parks, trails and so much more! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, secluded setting setback from the street and very private and beautifully landscaped. New carpet, paint, updated kitchen with new cabinets, countertops and some new appliances, updated bathroom. Washer and dryer included. Great opportunity for a live/work situation....arts, healing, and several options. Enclosed front entry and wonderful mud room.
Application fee $45/applicant
Background and credit screening
Non-smoking
No pets
$1500 security deposit
No section 8

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5219095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6725 W 55th Ave have any available units?
6725 W 55th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6725 W 55th Ave have?
Some of 6725 W 55th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6725 W 55th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6725 W 55th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6725 W 55th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6725 W 55th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 6725 W 55th Ave offer parking?
No, 6725 W 55th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6725 W 55th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6725 W 55th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6725 W 55th Ave have a pool?
No, 6725 W 55th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6725 W 55th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6725 W 55th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6725 W 55th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6725 W 55th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

