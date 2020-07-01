6725 W 55th Ave.

Amenities

Adorable Ranch in the heart of Arvada, minutes from Old Town, light rail, shopping, dining, schools, parks, trails and so much more! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, secluded setting setback from the street and very private and beautifully landscaped. New carpet, paint, updated kitchen with new cabinets, countertops and some new appliances, updated bathroom. Washer and dryer included. Great opportunity for a live/work situation....arts, healing, and several options. Enclosed front entry and wonderful mud room.

Application fee $45/applicant

Background and credit screening

Non-smoking

No pets

$1500 security deposit

No section 8



(RLNE5219095)