6614 Urban St

Arvada Ranch single family home with lots of room for everyone. Updated 4 bedroom 3 Bath home has been freshly painted throughout, hardwood floors upstairs, granite, stainless appliance, new vinyl floor in basement, great entertaining room with wood-burning fireplace, 2 car garage, deck, fenced yard, lots of mature trees, AC and washer. The 4th bedroom in the basement is non conforming. Great location close to shopping, restaurants and public transit. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com