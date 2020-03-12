All apartments in Arvada
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:42 AM

6545 Umber Cir

6545 Umber Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6545 Umber Circle, Arvada, CO 80007
West Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Watch video Walkthrough tour at pmimilehigh dot com.

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath plus office, 2534 Sq Ft, two story home available for rent with 3-Car Garage in West Arvada! This home has a beautiful great room with vaulted ceilings, oversized windows allowing great natural lighting, beautiful plank style wood flooring, fireplace, and a dining nook that leads to a private backyard overlooking open spaces with amazing views of mountains. Kitchen offers maple cabinets, tiled granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove top, pantry and a large island with breakfast bar! Main level master suite offers vaulted ceiling, mountain views, 5-piece bath with deep soak tub, oversized seamless glass shower with bench plus a great sized walk-in closet. Main level also includes formal dining area, an office, Mud room/Laundry room and a half bath. There are 2 additional spacious bedrooms with shared Jack and Jill bathroom on the second level. Enjoy relaxing and entertaining on the back patio, with built in outdoor kitchen, looking out on open space with spectacular views of the Rocky Mountains! Additionally, an 1800 Sq Ft unfinished basement can be used as desired or for extra storage space. This home is in a prime location with easy access to Downtown Denver, Brighton, Boulder, Golden or Fort Collins, accessible by any of the major interstates including I-25, I-36, I-76, or I-70. Home includes A/C, Washer and dryer, lawn care/Sprinkle System, outside water and trash. Tenants are responsible for paying Gas, Electric, Water and Sewer.

Property is shown by appointment only.

https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.
Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy
$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property. All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6545 Umber Cir have any available units?
6545 Umber Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6545 Umber Cir have?
Some of 6545 Umber Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6545 Umber Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6545 Umber Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6545 Umber Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 6545 Umber Cir is pet friendly.
Does 6545 Umber Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6545 Umber Cir offers parking.
Does 6545 Umber Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6545 Umber Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6545 Umber Cir have a pool?
No, 6545 Umber Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6545 Umber Cir have accessible units?
No, 6545 Umber Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6545 Umber Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6545 Umber Cir has units with dishwashers.
