6307 Union Street

Amenities
Beautiful Brick Home with Large Fenced Yard and Finished Basement!
Self-Access Tours Available!!!
AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately - move in date is flexible.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* New Evaporative Cooler system being installed!
* 5 bed/ 2 bath (2 rooms in basement are non-conforming)
* Finished basement
* Gorgeous hardwood floors
* Spacious updated kitchen and dining area
* Attached 2-car garage
* New Washer & Dryer included
* Large fenced yard with beautiful landscaping
* Sprinkler System
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, driveway and street parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
YARD: Fenced backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: New Evaporative Cooler system being installed this summer!
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: unkown
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $40 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*