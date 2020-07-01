All apartments in Arvada
Last updated March 30 2020 at 5:15 PM

6307 Union Street

6307 Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

6307 Union Street, Arvada, CO 80004
Allendale Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Brick Home with Large Fenced Yard and Finished Basement!

Self-Access Tours Available!!!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately - move in date is flexible.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* New Evaporative Cooler system being installed!
* 5 bed/ 2 bath (2 rooms in basement are non-conforming)
* Finished basement
* Gorgeous hardwood floors
* Spacious updated kitchen and dining area
* Attached 2-car garage
* New Washer & Dryer included
* Large fenced yard with beautiful landscaping
* Sprinkler System

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, driveway and street parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
YARD: Fenced backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: New Evaporative Cooler system being installed this summer!
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: unkown

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $40 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6307 Union Street have any available units?
6307 Union Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6307 Union Street have?
Some of 6307 Union Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6307 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
6307 Union Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6307 Union Street pet-friendly?
No, 6307 Union Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 6307 Union Street offer parking?
Yes, 6307 Union Street offers parking.
Does 6307 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6307 Union Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6307 Union Street have a pool?
No, 6307 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 6307 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 6307 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6307 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6307 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.

