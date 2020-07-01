6307 Union Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Brick Home with Large Fenced Yard and Finished Basement!



Self-Access Tours Available!!!



AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately - move in date is flexible.

PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* New Evaporative Cooler system being installed!

* 5 bed/ 2 bath (2 rooms in basement are non-conforming)

* Finished basement

* Gorgeous hardwood floors

* Spacious updated kitchen and dining area

* Attached 2-car garage

* New Washer & Dryer included

* Large fenced yard with beautiful landscaping

* Sprinkler System



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, driveway and street parking

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

YARD: Fenced backyard

AIR CONDITIONING: New Evaporative Cooler system being installed this summer!

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: unkown



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $40 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*