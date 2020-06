Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Newer 2 story townhome in Arvada! This property has 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large walk-in closets, granite countertops with stainless steel appliances, brand new W/D, A/C, and mountain views.



There is also an attached 2 car garage and a fenced front porch for relaxing and entertaining



water, sewer, trash, is included in rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.



Email today to find out more information or to schedule a showing! at assetleasingagent@gmail.com